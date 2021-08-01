Scattered storms for this first day of August

Good Sunday morning everyone,

This morning we will wake up to lows in the mid to upper 60’s. Since a cold front will be making its way through the region, will have winds shifting to northeasterly winds ranging anywhere from 8 to 12 mph. Today, we’re going to see cooler and below average highs with temperatures only reaching the 70’s and low 80’s. The rain will continue for your Sunday.

As we begin the new work week for your Monday, we will continue to track isolated storms into the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s. Winds will be out of the southwest ranging anywhere from 5 to 10 mph.