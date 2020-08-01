Scattered showers to start the week

Saturday morning we will be a bit humid early on then we’ll have a pleasant day with highs in the low 90’s and calm winds with more storms towards our west. Sunday we’ll have a better chance for widespread rain as another frontal boundary tries to make it’s way in towards our overnight hours, rain may persist into the early morning hours on Monday. Monday evening we may get another round of scattered showers with highs in the upper 80’s, going into Tuesday we’ll warm back into the low 90’s with a few storms possible in our evening hours. Wednesday through Friday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 90’s. Have a great weekend!