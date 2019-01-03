Sausage Products Recalled-May Contain Metal

Thousands of pounds of sausage products are being pulled from grocery store shelves because they may contain metal bits.

The USDA announced Monday that RL Zeigler company has recalled nearly 12,000 pounds of ready-to-eat red hot sausage products.

The recalled items include the 24-oz plastic packages of "Zeigler a tradition of great taste red hots" and "extra hot Zeigler a tradition of great taste red hots."

Both produced on November 29th and have a use by date of January 24th, 2019.

No word on how the metal pieces could have made it into the sausages.

The Alabama-based manufacturer says they investigated after they received complaints about the items.

There supposedly have been no reports of any adverse reactions to items.

Still, if you have these products you should throw them away or return them to the store.