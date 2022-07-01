WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An airman from the Saudi Arabia Air Force currently training at Sheppard AFB is behind bars after police said he exposed himself to multiple victims within several hours.

Saud Abdulaziz Alayouni was booked into the Wichita County Jail on three counts of indecent exposure stemming from the incidents that occurred on June 14, 2022.

Alayouni’s bonds total $15,000.

According to the affidavit, the suspect was identified as Alayouni in cooperation with the Sheppard Air Force Base OSI and the Foreign Student Program Manager. Alayouni’s photo was taken by two of the victims, which matched his military identification card.

Police said several independent victims all had no knowledge of the other events that occurred on June 14.

First Incident — 8:45 p.m. on June 14, 2022

The first event took place around 8:45 p.m. on June 14 in the parking lot in front of the Iron Horse Pub on 8th Street. The affidavit said two female victims were in the parking lot when Alayouni came and asked them for a ride around the corner.

According to authorities, one of the victims agreed and Alayouni got into the car in the passenger’s side backseat. One of the victims turned around at the same time and saw Alayouni had exposed his genitals. The victim told Alayouni he needed to get out of the vehicle.

The affidavit said the other female was able to take a picture of Alayouni with her mobile phone. Police were called to the scene but were unable to locate Alayouni.

Second Incident — 9:30 p.m. on June 14, 2022

The second incident occurred between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. that same night, around 45 minutes after the first incident, and began at the Half Pint Taproom on Ohio Avenue in downtown Wichita Falls.

According to the arrest affidavit, Alayouni was at the bar near where his next female victim was seated. Alayouni left the bar and the victim left at around 9:30 p.m. When the victim entered her car, Alayouni tapped on the window and showed her his military identification card, and requested a ride to Sheppard AFB, to which the victim agreed.

The affidavit said Alayouni agreed to pay her gas for the ride via Cash App for $50.

Police said the victim told them Alayouni kept grabbing her hand during the car ride and was saying, “thank you”, and offered to buy her dinner.

The victim said she pulled her hand away and told Alayouni she needed it to drive because she felt uncomfortable with Alayouni touching her.

According to authorities, the victim stopped at Papa John’s to download Cash App so Alayouni could pay her. The victim said she parked in front of Papa John’s front door because Alayouni was making her feel uncomfortable.

The victim told police while she was downloading the app, she thought she saw Alayouni get something out of his pocket. When she looked over, she saw Alayouni had undone his pants and had his genitals exposed. The victim said Alayouni said, “Oh my god! My **** is out!” and then covered up with a shirt.

According to the affidavit, Alayouni exposed himself again, then grabbed her with both hands on the back of her head and neck. The victim said she tried to pull away as hard as she could, but Alayouni would not let go. She said Alayouni then began kissing her on the cheek and neck.

The victim told police she repeatedly told Alayouni “No! Stop! No! No! Stop”, but he would not.

The affidavit said Alayouni then offered the victim $1,000 to perform a sex act on her. During this entire interaction, Alayouni’s genitals remained exposed. The victim told Alayouni to “put that up and go away”, but he would not exit the vehicle.

At one point, the affidavit said Alayouni handed the victim a phone as if to complete the Cash App transaction, but instead showed her a lewd video of who she believed to be Alayouni. Eventually, she was able to send the payment to herself, but Alayouni still would not leave the car.

The victim then said she was going to hold her car horn down until Alayouni exited the vehicle. At that point, he did leave the car. The victim said he went into a gas station next door as she drove off, which would be the location of the third incident.

According to police, the victim was able to show them the Cash App transaction from the name “Saud Alayouni”. Police said an employee at Papa John’s also witnessed the incident.

Third Incident — 10:19 p.m. on June 14, 2022

The final alleged incident occurred around 10:19 p.m. on June 14 at Food Barn on Sheppard Access Road.

According to the affidavit, the victim was getting gas at the store when she was approached by a male subject, later identified as Alayouni. He said he needed a ride to Broken Tap. The victim agreed to give Alayouni a ride, but asked to see his military identification card.

Police said the victim took a photograph of the I.D. card with her phone in case something bad happened, then sent the picture to her husband and notified him she was giving Alayouni a ride. Alayouni then got in the front seat and the victim went into the store.

When the victim returned to her car, prior to leaving the parking lot, Alayouni had again pulled down his pants and exposed himself to the victim.

According to the affidavit, the victim told Alayouni, “You have three seconds to get out of the car, or I’m going to beat your a**!” The victim said Alayouni fled the scene quickly on foot.

When the victim spoke to the police, she was able to provide the photograph she took of Alayouni’s military identification card.

The affidavit said during a later interview with Alayouni, he claimed to have consumed multiple alcoholic beverages before the first incident on June 14. He said he took an Uber to Papa John’s and the driver offered to kiss him for $50, which is why he paid her.

Alayouni told police he was going to get a pizza from Papa Johns, but they were closed for curbside orders, so he went to Food Barn, where he tried to get a ride from a woman he met there. He said she had gotten angry with him because he had urinated on her front seat, which is why his genitals were exposed.

When police asked Alayouni about the first incident, he said he had no recollection of that incident due to him being intoxicated.