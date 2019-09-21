Saturday Today: Southwest peanuts for sale; NBC’s streaming service gets a name

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Southwest Airlines has announced the return of their beloved peanuts but with a catch. They won’t be served on planes, but rather, have to be purchased from the Southwest Store.

Plus, NBC has announced the name of their streaming service coming in April 2020.

From the Show:

Southwest selling lunchbox of discontinued peanuts

Southwest Airlines is selling their beloved trademark peanuts again. The ones they stopped handing out last year over allergy concerns.

The company is offering ten-ounce packages of lightly salted and honey-roasted — the two kinds the airline served before it had to stop — inside a silver lunchbox. Read more.

The ‘Devil Wears Prada’ musical with Elton John

First, it was a book. Then, it was a movie. Now, “The Devil Wears Prada” is becoming a musical.

A musical adaptation of the beloved 2006 film starring Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Anne Hathaway is coming to the stage. Read more.

NBC’s ‘Peacock’ to join the streaming fray in April

Comcast’s NBCUniversal said Tuesday that its upcoming streaming service will be called Peacock, in an homage to NBC’s logo. It will become the home for some of the company’s most popular shows, including “Parks and Recreation” and “The Office.” Read more.