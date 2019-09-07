Saturday Today: Rooster lawsuit; Krispy Kreme pumpkin spice

From the Show:

French rooster crows over court win

Maurice the rooster can keep crowing, a French court ruled Thursday, as it rejected a complaint from neighbors who sued over noise nuisance. Read more.

Paying It Forward: Restaurant Offers Free Meals

A South Carolina restaurant is giving away free food, no questions asked. At the back of Woodside Bistro in Greenville, there’s a board with tickets, which customers can buy for $10.

Anyone in need can stop in, take a ticket and exchange it for a fresh-cooked meal. Read more.

Trainee pilot lands plane after instructor passes out

An Australian pilot-in-training is being hailed as a hero after he landed a plane when is instructor passed out. Read more.

Krispy Kreme brings back pumpkin spice doughnut

Krispy Kreme is bringing back its pumpkin spice glazed doughnut just in time for fall.

The chain says you can bring in a not-so-tasty pumpkin spice flavored treat and trade it in for a doughnut, for free. Read more.