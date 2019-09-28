Saturday Today: Pumpkin spice Spam, Taco Bell Halloween costumes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Meaghan Collier joins Amberly and Judd on Saturday Today.

From the show:

Kind House Ukraine Bakery: Cakes Save Lives

Kind House Ukraine Bakery is a non-profit on a mission to provide sweet treats while helping others. The bakery officially started in 2016. There is no storefront, it operates out of Glenda Moore’s home kitchen. Read more.

Gmail dark mode begins rolling out to users

For Android and iOS users eagerly awaiting the launch of “Gmail dark mode”. The wait is over. The new-look flips the background in Gmail from white to black. Read more.

Pumpkin Spice Spam sells out in hours

Fall has only just begun yet this pumpkin spice product has already flown off the shelves. Hormel Foods says its Pumpkin Spice Spam is officially sold out. Read more.

Taco Bell unveils new line of Halloween costumes

Halloween maybe a few weeks away but Taco Bell is already getting into the spooky spirit. The fast-food chain is spicing up the holidays with a new collection of costumes. Read more.