AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Have you been having weird dreams during the pandemic? If you said yes, that may be pretty normal. Plus, if you are missing the movie theater, we have some ways you can make at home movies feel like the big screen.
Allea Harris joins Judd Baker on Saturday Today.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- REPORTS: Brewers-Cardinals game postponed among more positive COVID-19 tests
- Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Isaias to approach Florida east coast later today
- Crash in Beaver County leaves man dead
- Second stimulus checks: Where things stand on $1,200 payments as August begins
- Saturday Today: Pandemic dreams, Emmy nominations, and bringing home the big screen