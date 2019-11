AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Macy’s unveiled the new balloons that will appear in their 93rd Thanksgiving Day Parade. We have a sneak peek.

Plus, a Department of Army civilian police officer could not keep the smile off of his face when he was reunited with his K9 partner. The heartwarming story that warranted a flight from Texas to North-Central Pennsylvania for the special occasion.

All that with Judd Baker and Maggie Glynn on Saturday Today.