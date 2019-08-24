Saturday Today: New images of Titanic after 14 years; Battle of the chicken sandwiches

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Energy Star has released some recommended tips on where you should keep your thermostat during the summer. Why it has divided the internet. Plus, stunning new video shows just how much the wreck of the RMS Titanic has deteriorated in the past 14 years since it was last photographed. We have a full report. Then, it is the battle of the chicken sandwiches: Popeyes vs. Chich-Fil-A. Who do you side with?

From the Show:

Saying Goodbye to Angelina Perez

We are sad to announce that our co-worker and friend Angelina Perez will not be returning to KAMR Local 4 News. Read more.

New 4K images of Titanic released after first manned dive in 14 years

The Caladan Oceanic, a private company, announced its successful expedition to the RMS Titanic wreck Wednesday. The team returned with the first images of the ship taken in 14 years. Read more.

Build-A-Bear Workshop opening new store at Coulter Walmart Supercenter

A Build-A-Bear Workshop is now in Amarillo. The new store is at the at Walmart on S Coulter St where anyone will be able to make a new Build-A-Bear furry friend. Read more.

Brad Paisley out; Reba, Dolly, Carrie Underwood to host CMAs

Carrie Underwood, who has hosted the Country Music Association Awards since 2008 with Brad Paisley, is losing her partner-in-crime, but she won’t be on her own: The CMAs announced Monday that “special guest hosts” Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire will join Underwood during the Nov. 13 event. Read more.

Couple Buys ‘The Conjuring’ Home

A Maine couple has bought a Rhode Island farmhouse where inexplicable events in the early 1970’s became the basis for the horror film “The Conjuring.” Read more.

Popeyes, Chick-fil-A shady tweets over a chicken sandwich

The battle of the chicken sandwiches hit social media Monday. The Twitter feud started when Chick-fil-A tweeted highlighting its sandwich as “the original.” Popeyes quickly replied by tweeting the question “y’all good?” Read more.

Hoda Kotb announces return to TODAY

TODAY’s Hoda Kotb announced this week she will be returned to Studio 1-A after being on maternity leave. Read more.