Saturday Today: Keeping pumpkin spice year-round; paid to tailgate; Wizard of Oz babies

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Today on Saturday Today, Judd and Amberly are talking what some people would do to keep pumpkin spice around all year. Plus, Dairy Queen has released a collection of candles based on their autumn Blizzards. And we are over the rainbow because of how cute these Wizard of Oz babies are. All that with your local news and weather.

Texas Online Overtime

Texas Online Overtime will take you across the State of Texas, looking at top teams from each region in Nexstar Media Group’s broadcasting area — all leading up to the UIL 2019 State Championships at AT&T Stadium in North Texas. The digital-only program will utilize the resources of sports teams in Abilene, Amarillo, Austin, Brownsville, El Paso, Lubbock, Midland, San Angelo, Texarkana, Tyler, Waco and Wichita Falls. Read more.

Popeyes sells out of chicken sandwiches

Popeyes hit a roadblock in the chicken sandwich war Tuesday when they announced they sold out of their supremely popular chicken sandwiches. The fast-food chain released a video highlighting the success of the sandwich, showing the “sold out” signs on restaurant doors across the country. Read more.

Get paid to tailgate at football games

Calling all college football fans, this company wants to hire you. Cheaptickets is looking for someone to become the first-ever tailgate tourist. Read more.

Dairy Queen releases Blizzard-scented candle collection

Get ready to fill your home with the smell of your favorite dessert. The ice cream chain debuting a new collection of scented candles. Each scent is inspired by Dairy Queen’s Blizzard lineup for the fall harvest berry pie, heath caramel brownie, snickerdoodle cookie dough, snickers and, of course, pumpkin pie. Read more.

What would Americans do to keep pumpkin spice on the menu all year

After months of waiting, the fan-favorite fall flavor, pumpkin spice, is back and many people would go through great lengths to keep it around well into the winter months.

According to a One Poll and Green Mountain Coffee Roasters joined survey, people would do just about anything for the flavor to stick around all year. Read more.

Wizard of Oz newborns

One hospital is giving some newborns a movie makeover that will get you saying “lions, and tigers, and bears oh my.” Read more.