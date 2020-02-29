Saturday Today: Get a free McMuffin Monday; Vets remove beach towel from snake; Turkeys cause trouble in Idaho

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — This morning on Saturday Today, Judd talks about how to get a free McMuffin on Monday, no purchase necessary.
Plus, vets in Australia helped remove a beach towel from a snake.
Then, a group of turkeys were on the road to be jailbirds after causing some trouble in Idaho.
All of that plus the day’s news and weather.

