Saturday Today: Talking Chernobyl vodka and Baby Shark cereal

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today is August 17, 2019.

Clear the Shelters is back. More than 1,400 shelters and rescues across the country are taking part to help pets find their forever homes and you here on the High Plains can help. Click here to learn more about how you can help.

The 24th annual Good Time Celebration Barbecue Cook-Off is scheduled for Thursday, September 12. The barbecue cook-off is an Amarillo Chamber tradition. Thousands of people visit the event to taste some of the best barbecues in town. Find out how to get tickets here.

A mini heat wave continues for today, tomorrow, and Monday with afternoon highs around 100. A few locations could actually heat upwards of 103 to 106! Needless to say, this can be dangerous heat, if outside doing activities that require a lot of physical exertion. Make sure to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, find some shade, and don’t forget the sunscreen. See John’s full forecast here.

Disney has plans to remake the classic 1990’s holiday movie “Home Alone.” The company’s CEO announced they are “reimagining” the film for its streaming service Disney Plus. Read here.

A woman finds out the hard way that you should never put an octopus anywhere near your face. Her warning to others here. Read here.

There is s a new brand of vodka that may hit the U.S. market that is a contradiction in terms. It is called “Atomik” and was made from grain grown inside the Chernobyl exclusion zone. Read here.

We get a first taste of the new Baby Shark cereal that is being released today. Where you can find it and make your taste buds say “doo-doo-doo-doo-doo.” Read here.