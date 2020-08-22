Saturday Today: Dozens of theaters reopen this weekend; squirrels are ‘splooting’ in Texas; ‘Cinnadust’ hitting the shelves soon

Good Saturday morning,

Just like the previous days, north to northwesterly flow aloft could steer a few thunderstorms into the area this evening. The storms look to be widely scattered, so not many locations will see precipitation. Any storm that does form could pulse to strong levels with sudden downburst winds, increased lightning, heavy rain, and pockets of small hail. As always, if a thunderstorm is near your location, seek shelter until it passes by.