Good afternoon, everyone!

It’s a chilly day for us in Amarillo today. Winds will be moderate from the North today around 15 mph. The high for tomorrow will be around 60 degrees. We expect other temperatures in the area to be around the 60’s range as well. The warming trend continues with stronger winds from the southwest on Sunday. A wildfire threat may be possible for Sunday as well as other days this week that will have temperatures in the 70’s, since we face windy conditions all week. Scattered showers may be possible for some parts of the viewing area on Monday, and our precipitation chances return to us on Thursday as well. For more News, Weather, and Sports download the KAMR local 4 weather app, or visit us here at myhighplains.com.

Meteorologist Christian O Rangel