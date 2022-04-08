HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Facebook post claiming police were looking for a man posing as the rapper Drake who performed at UTRGV has been shared thousands of times and is causing some confusion amongst the public.

The Facebook page “McAllen PD” posted a photo on Wednesday stating the “fugitive task force” was searching for a man named Ronnie Williams Jr. who had “convinced 3 local colleges that he is Drake.”

The post claims Williams even performed the song “One Dance” at UTRGV and that he accepted the gig for $35 and a six-pack of Modelo beer.

The McAllen PD page even provides a dubious attribution to Guy Bailey, UTRGV President, about believing Drake would take such a low payment because he “assumed he had fell on tough times.”

The McAllen PD page is a self-proclaimed satire page that admits it is not affiliated with the police. Its ‘about’ section notes the PD stands for “Poop Department.”

However, the post has received thousands of reactions and shares, and hundreds of comments. While many were able to spot out the satire post as just a joke, others seem to be fooled by the joke.

An RGV news page copied and pasted the McAllen PD post which added to the confusion as thousands of people shared that particular post.

ValleyCentral reached out to the McAllen PD page who confirmed the post and everything affiliated with the page is satire.

The McAllen Police Department does not have an official page that shares news about arrests or investigations by the department. There are affiliate pages that share work done by officers in the community but all releases and information are sent to media organizations for facilitation to the public.

ValleyCentral reached out to the real McAllen PD about this incident and how to determine real posts from the department from satire, but we have not received a response.