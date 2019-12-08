Santa visits NICU at Northwest Texas healthcare System

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A few special boys and girls at Northwest Texas Healthcare System’s NICU received an early visit from Santa.

The hospital held a reunion for children who were once in the NICU to meet the nurses and doctors who cared for them.

“I came here in 1978, and then the same year we started having this reunion,” Dr. Mubariz Naqvi, stated.

Every year families gather with staff from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Northwest Texas Healthcare System to reunite with the children they cared for.

“It’s a very amazing and a good feeling to meet them as they grow. Many of them are in schools now and we celebrate their success,” Dr. Naqvi, said.

Not only do parents get a chance to say thank you to the nurses and doctors who kept a watchful eye on their kids as babies, but it gives staff a chance to see how these children have matured with their help.

“It lifts up the staff that work here and it lifts up the families, to get back together and celebrate that things just turned out great, ” Becky Quarles, Lead Charge Nurse, explained.

This year special guest Santa made the reunion and helped to spread some Christmas joy to the children visiting.

“The staff really enjoy coming together to see how the kids are doing and the graduates are doing and how they’re growing and changing,” Quarles said.

Quarles said the food, games, and smiles are all part of what makes this day special.

Some of the children were able to compare their baby pictures of themselves in the NICU to the new ones being taken with Santa.

This was just one way to show how far they have come since being in the NICU’s care.