Santa arrives at Northwest Texas Healthcare System in Lifestar helicopter

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived in style at Northwest Texas Healthcare System on Friday, December 6 to visit the kids.

“It’s the holidays and we’re looking forward to being able to share that with our kids today. And this is the highlight of their stay sometimes, what better way to be at the hospital but to see Santa while you’re here and get those critical notes up to the North Pole,” Becky Imel, a child life specialist with Northwest explained.

After visiting with kids in the main lobby, Santa made his way to the children’s hospital to visit kids in their rooms.

This included Nayeli Garcia, who suffered from bronchitis and a severe asthma attack this week.

Her mom, Juana said she’s grateful northwest has been able to make their stay so comfortable.

“It makes me feel really comfortable that she’s in a place that she’s got really good health, and that they go out of their way just to make them feel comfortable here, not just the kids but the parents,” Garcia said.

Northwest has been arranging these special visits with Santa for more than two decades.

“It’s not a hospital anymore when Santa comes, it’s a special moment that they get to have with somebody that they truly know, which is Santa, and it’s just cool to be a part of that experience and to see kind of that excitement on their face,” Imel added.