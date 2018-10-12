Sanford-Fritch High School Cheerleader To Perform In The London New Year’S Day Parade

Reegan Felker from Sanford-Fritch High School in Fritch, Texas is one of more than 800 high school cheerleaders from across the U.S. who will be representing Varsity Spirit in the world famous London New Year’s Day Parade.

The individuals invited to perform in the London celebration are part of the All-American program, selected from Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) and National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) at summer camps across the country. All-Americans are chosen based on superior athletic and leadership skills. Only the top 12% of athletes who attend camp earn the chance to perform in the holiday spectacular.

“The All-American program is celebrating its 31st year in 2018, and our talented cheerleaders, dancers and drum majors really enjoy the opportunity to show their skills to a very enthusiastic international audience,” says Mike Fultz, International Event Coordinator for Varsity Spirit.