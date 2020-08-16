Sanford-Fritch Football relying on upperclassmen for success in 2020

FRITCH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Sanford-Fritch Eagles and head coach Houston Moos are looking forward to a tough District 1-2A Division I this season.

Coach Moos will be relying heavily on his few upperclassmen to lead the way for the younger guys that are stepping into starting roles on the young varsity team.

The Eagles only have five seniors, and Coach Moos is hoping their work ethic does the trick in getting the rest of the team ready for the upcoming season.

Watch the video above to see our preview of the Eagles, including a look at their non-district schedule.