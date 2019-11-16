San Jacinto Christian Academy hosts Patriot 5k and Fun Run

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — The kids and families over at San Jacinto Christian Academy getting ready for the holiday season with an evening of holiday fun.

The athletic booster club will be holding a Patriot 5k and Fun Run. At the race there will be food trucks, face painting, and music.

Following the race, there will be a tree lighting to kick off the holiday season. The proceeds from the race benefit the athletic department at San Jacinto Christian Academy.

It’s $25 for the 5K and $15 for the Fun Run.

The schedule is as follows:

4:30-6:30pm: Packet Pick Up & Late Registration

Packet Pick Up will be in Patriot Event Center (PEC) located at East end of Campus bordering S. Louisiana St. Late Packet Pick Up will be in front of Rehrer Center facing 6th St.

5:00 p.m.: 5k Race Begins

5:15 p.m.: 1 Mile Fun Run Begins