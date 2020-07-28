San Jacinto Christian Academy announces back to school plans

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — San Jacinto Christian Academy announced on Monday its back to school plans for pre-k through 12th grade for the fall semester.

SJCA said its students will be attending class while meeting the guidelines of comprehensive back to school plans to keep them safe.

“Parents shouldn’t have to experience fear in regards to their child’s education. At SJCA we understand your feelings and are here to love your child through these uncertain times,” said Superintendent Ed Thomas.

SJCA said it will have heightened hygiene and disinfectant protocols for faculty, staff, students and visitors.

Guidelines will be evaluated after the first nine weeks of school as the school continues to monitor the current health environment as well as guidelines that will come from our federal/state and local government.

Classes start on Wednesday, August 19.

More from MyHighPlains.com: