The San Jacinto Area Cleanup day is tomorrow, June 15.

From 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., people are encouraged to help clean a block or vacant neighborhood near them.

For anyone that would like to participate, the meeting place is at the San Jacinto Christian Academy.

If someone cannot participate tomorrow, there are two more cleanup days this year, on July 13 and September 21. In 2020, cleanup days will also be on May 2, July 11 and September 19.