San Francisco declares NRA a domestic terrorist organization

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution declaring the National Rifle Association a domestic terrorist organization.

The resolution claims the NRA spreads propaganda that misinforms and aims to deceive the public about the dangers of gun violence.

Supervisor Catherine Stefani wrote the resolution.

“Ask yourself why they don’t want us to study gun violence – because gun profits mean more to them than American lives,” she said.

The resolution also claims that through its advocacy, the NRA has armed individuals who have committed acts of terrorism.

“I wrote it after the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting,” the San Francisco supervisor said. “Just absolutely fed up with the fact that the NRA continues to stand in the way of common sense gun violence prevention legislation and I’m tired of it.”

The organization tweeted in response to the San Francisco resolution, saying, ” This stunt is an effort to distract from the problems facing #SanFrancisco, such as rampant homelessness, drug abuse and petty crime, to name a few. They’re wasting taxpayer dollars to declare 5M law-abiding Americans domestic terrorists, and it’s shameful.”