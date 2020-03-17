San Angelo woman in Berlin, Germany talks about COVID-19 outbreak

Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
National
Your Local Election HQ
Politics Today
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
Border Report
Entertainment
Good News
Weird News
For Your Health
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Belmar’s Bakery and Cafe: St. Patrick’s Day Fun
Top Stories
Hollywood Minute: Razzle Awards
Video
Steve The IRA Guy: Financial Tips
Video
Cinemark Theaters to close starting Wednesday amid COVID-19 concerns
Amarillo Performing Arts Center
Video
Video
Video Center
Stream Now
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Live Weather Cameras
Texas Burn Bans
TxDOT Highway Conditions
Top Stories
Tracking mid-week storms
Video
Top Stories
WATCH: Severe Weather Storm Spotting Seminar
Video
Top Stories
Severe Weather Updates for February 23, 2020
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Silver Star Nation
Buff Nation
Big Race Daytona
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
PGA Championship the 2nd major postponed by coronavirus
Top Stories
Uncertainty with majors as much about who plays as when
Durant among 4 Nets to test positive for new coronavirus
AP source: Colts agree to 1-year deal with QB Philip Rivers
Astros ace Justin Verlander has surgery on groin
Studio 4
On the Show
4 Your Health
4 the Holidays
4 Your Glass
Bands
Do My Job
Recipes
Studio 4 Style Guide
What’s Happening
Top Stories
Hollywood Minute: Razzle Awards
Video
Top Stories
Steve The IRA Guy: Financial Tips
Video
Amarillo Performing Arts Center
Video
Pillow Talk
Video
Antelope Creek Leather
Video
Community
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Veterans Voices
Do My Job
2020 Remarkable Women of the High Plains
CMA Awards
Lone Star NYE
Home for the Holidays
Balloon Fiesta
Clear the Shelters
Amarillo Events Calendar
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Women’s History
Lottery
Horoscopes
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
TV Guide
Preview: NBC Fall Schedule
This Fall on Fox
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
San Angelo woman in Berlin, Germany talks about COVID-19 outbreak
News
by: David Wagner
Posted:
Mar 17, 2020 / 03:11 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 17, 2020 / 03:11 PM CDT
Video Forecast
Tracking mid-week storms
Video
More Forecast
Don't Miss
This one-eared unicorn puppy is melting hearts on the internet (stills)
Video
One Pedal Push At A Time: Biking The Iditarod Trail
Video
Food Truck Explosion Caught On Camera
Video
Caught on cam: Car launches into air after street race in Florida
Video
Caught On Camera: Good Samaritans Brave Fiery Semi Crash
Video
Llama featured in wedding becomes internet famous
Video
WATCH: Car almost hits child getting off school bus in Altoona
Video