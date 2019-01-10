Samsung Goes Big With 219-Inch Tv
If you're like many Americans, you probably wouldn't mind having a bigger TV.
But how big is big enough?
Samsung is showing a massive 219 inch TV at the CES technology show in Las Vegas.
Let's do some quick math that's a screen measuring more than 18 feet.
Called "The Wall," the TV uses a technology called micro LED which creates a brighter image using less energy than current televisions.
For those of you who think a screen like this is better suited to a stadium than a living room, a 75 inch modular version is also coming out.
You can either watch that by itself or buy additional screens to snap together and make a bigger one.
Sony, TCL, and HiSense are also showing TV's 75 inches and larger at the show.
