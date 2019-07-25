Samsung Galaxy Fold to debut in September

After design improvements and additional tests, Samsung says the Galaxy Fold will debut in limited markets in September.

Samsung says it will make its new galaxy fold available in select markets starting in September.

It could be a game-changer. The foldable, 4.6-inch smartphone opens up into a 7.3-inch tablet.

It was originally supposed to hit stores in April.

But the timetable was delayed after early users reported that the device broke quickly.

Samsung says it has made improvements to the phone’s design and run – quote – “rigorous tests.”

But the South Korean company hasn’t provided an exact release date or said which markets will get the phone.

They have released information about the price, though — they say it will retail for $1,900.