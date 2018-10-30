Salvation Army: Turn in Angel Tree Paperwork Starts Today



Last year The Salvation Army assisted 2,117 children in need from low-income families through our Angel Tree program. The Angel Tree program provides Christmas gifts, with the help of the community, to families who are struggling financially. In the past, The Salvation Army has taken 2 full weeks of applications and, a few times, 3 weeks of applications. This is the first year that The Salvation Army will only be taking applications for 2 days. Also, applications will NOT be taken at The Salvation Army’s chapel. Applications will take place at The Salvation Army’s main office located at 400 S. Harrison St. The items needed to qualify can be found on our website(below), Facebook page (below), or by calling our main office at (806)373-6631. The application days/time/location are as follows:

Oct. 30 (Tuesday) & Nov. 1 (Thursday)

9:00am-4:00pm

400 S. Harrison St.

For more information about The Salvation Army programs, services, or to volunteer please call our main office at (806)373-6631 or visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SalvationArmyAmarillo. Secure donations can be made online at www.salvationarmytexas.org/Amarillo or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY (Specify Amarillo).