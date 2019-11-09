Salvation Army teams up with Walmart for nationwide toy drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Walmart and The Salvation Army are joining forces to provide toys for more than 1500 local children in need during the holidays with a toy drive event at Amarillo and Canyon Walmarts on Saturday, Nov. 9.

The Amarillo and Canyon stores are some of many stores nationwide taking place in similar toy drives. On November 9, shoppers will receive a list of suggested toy items.

To participate, simply stop by, purchase, and drop off new toys to The Salvation Army at the front of each Walmart store. Look for the attended containers as you exit the store.

“Being relatively new to Amarillo area, I am continually amazed at the warm hearts of this community. Local generosity helps The Salvation Army provide hundreds of needy kids with Christmas toys they would not receive otherwise. Volunteers at the Walmart entrance will distribute lists of some of the toys that the kids themselves have already put on their wish list”, said Major David Atkins, Amarillo area commander.

The familiar red kettles will also be out at Walmart Saturday heralding a wider effort in Amarillo and Canyon in the last half of the month through Christmas Eve.

Santa will be making visits to every Walmart store on the same day – adding an air of excitement and Christmas cheer to customers’ shopping experience in stores.

For those unable to participate on the 9th, the Salvation Army has provided a searchable online registry (https://www.walmart.com/cp/3774807 ) comprising all the items needed. Each item just requires a single click to purchase. On the registry page, click Salvation Army, state of Texas, and then scroll to Salvation Army Amarillo.

Walmart and The Salvation Army have collaborated for more than 30 years to meet local community needs. Supporters like Walmart help The Salvation Army serve more than 23 million Americans each year through a range of social services which help families overcome poverty.

All toys given to The Salvation Army will remain here for distribution on December 19 to those who have been approved by the Angel Tree program.