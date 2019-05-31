Salmonella outbreak linked to hedgehogs

A hedgehog may look cute and cuddly but beware; in addition to hugs, it could also give you salmonella.

The CDC is investigating a multi-state outbreak of salmonella infections.

The connection, pet hedgehogs.

Health officials say a total of 27 people have been infected and two hospitalized.

The sick include young children.

Those infected say they bought their pets from various places and no one common supplier has been identified.

The CDC warns that hedgehogs can carry salmonella germs in their droppings and those germs are easily spread to the animal’s body.

Health officials urge good sanitary precautions like washing hands thoroughly after petting a hedgehog and keeping the animals away from where food is prepared.

It’s also not a good idea to kiss or snuggle your hedgehog that puts the germs directly on your face and mouth.