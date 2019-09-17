Safety tips to keep families together at the fair

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Games, food, and rides are all part of the fun the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo has to offer.

With so much to do at the fair and rodeo, it is easy for kids to get sidetracked, and often lost in the crowd.

So far there have been around 30 cases of children getting separated from their parents at the fair.

Potter County Fire Department said If this does happen first and foremost do not panic. The command center is set up for situations such as this.

“If a child comes up to the booth and they say that they’re lost then we have some paperwork to fill out, try to get a description. it’s important that the kids even though that some of them have cell phones that they know numbers and that has been our biggest issue,” Dawn Baughman, Potter County EMT, stated.

The command center is located right by the turkey leg stand. At any given time there are around 25 to 30 people throughout the fairgrounds that kids can go to for help and assistance.

Another thing parents can do is write their phone numbers on their child’s wrist band before they come in. This way if they get lost it will be easier to locate them.

Potter County Fire Department also asks parents to consider having a meeting spot in case they get separated, preferably someplace that can be seen from a distance.