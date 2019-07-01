Safety tips for the Fourth of July

AMARILLO,Texas (KAMR/KCIT)-The Fourth of July is just a few days away.

Amarillo Police Department and emergency rooms in Amarillo are reminding everyone to celebrate with caution.

For many watching fireworks is all part of the holiday fun. However, depending on where you are it can also be a problem.

“That’s a big part of a lot of peoples holiday and we’re not trying to take that away from them, but it is illegal to set off fireworks or even possess fireworks in the city of Amarillo,” Sgt. Carla Burr, with APD’s Crime Prevention Unit, stated.

APD said the majority of their calls on the fourth come from people popping fireworks in city limits.

“It’s a class-c misdemeanor but in this case, it can be up to $2,000,” Burr said.

Fireworks can also be dangerous.

Dr. Donald Hubbard said he has seen the holiday turn upside down for a few families.

“Fireworks, you know fire is right in the name so you have to be careful they will burn you. Just use fireworks with caution,” Dr. Hubbard said.

Fireworks are not the only types of burns Dr. Hubbard has seen on the holiday.

“We see a lot of burns from grills, be careful around the grills. If you’ve had a couple of drinks be careful because people tend to fall into the grill,” Dr. Hubbard explained.

Bad burns can even lead to nerve damage depending on the severity of them.

“First degree burns usually the skin is red, a second-degree burn is a little bit deeper you may have a blister and a third-degree burn would be worse,” Dr. Hubbard stated.

Even children have ended up in the ER due to burn-related injuries. The best way to avoid this is to keep an eye on them and be cautious of your surroundings.

“It’s the Fourth of July lets have fun but you also have to keep your head in the game,” Dr. Hubbard said.

One tip APD gave out is to make a plan for the day, including who will be driving if someone is drinking.

If you do plan on using fireworks outside the city limits it is best to call ahead and make sure that there is not a burn ban in place before doing so.