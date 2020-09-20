Ruth Bader Ginsburg Candlelight Vigil to be held in Amarillo

A candlelight vigil is held for Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney in Linn Park in front of Birmingham City Hall, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Birmingham, Ala. Police say they will charge two people with kidnapping and capital murder in the death of the 3-year-old Alabama girl whose body was found amid trash 10 days after being kidnapped outside a birthday party. (Joe Songer/The Birmingham News via AP)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Former Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, passed away on Friday, September 18 and now people all around the nation, including Amarillo, are mourning.

There is a candlelight vigil planned in remembrance of Ginsburg at the Potter County Courthouse in Amarillo on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m.

