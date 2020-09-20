Ruth Bader Ginsburg Candlelight Vigil to be held in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Former Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, passed away on Friday, September 18 and now people all around the nation, including Amarillo, are mourning.
There is a candlelight vigil planned in remembrance of Ginsburg at the Potter County Courthouse in Amarillo on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m.
