Running With Her Kid: Marathoner Trains With Goat

(KFOR) It’s not like Sarah Hites really needs someone to push her to get out and train for her second marathon.



She already knows it takes a while to work up those long training runs.



Still, it’s nice to have someone along, like her dog Daisy, and her Nigerian Dwarf goat, Penny.



Bottle raised, and part of the family, Penny stayed in the house until she grew horns. Now she stays in the barn at night.



The running part just came naturally.



Penny saw Sarah take off one day and just followed.



“If she sees me going to run she likes to go. She wants to run with me,” says Hites.



The goat can run as far as four miles in a single run.



