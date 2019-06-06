Running for All Colors of Cancer

Our Colors Run Together 5k and 1-mile fun run/walk is on Saturday, June 22 at 9 a.m. at Amarillo College Washington Street campus. All activities will take place in parking lot #5 by Amarillo Museum of Art.

There will be food, drinks, fun kids area with bounce houses, an obstacle course and live music by the A-Town Rockers and Andy Chase.

Registration and more information is available at www.amaruntogether.com.

The purpose of the event is to celebrate, honor and remember anyone affected by a cancer diagnosis. All money raised stays local to help cancer survivors and their families through programs such as the Cancer Survivorship Center, ChemoCars, cancer patient assistance fund and more.

Every type of cancer is represented by a ribbon color and each person’s journey is as unique and personal as the numerous colors in the spectrum. Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation is proud to host the Our Colors Run Together 5K and 1 Mile, where all colors of cancer join together to celebrate, remember and honor those affected by cancer.

The Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation is a community health foundation established in January 2013 that serves Amarillo and the upper twenty-six counties of the Texas Panhandle. Their mission is to reduce the burden of cancer and to promote and serve the healthcare needs of residents living in Amarillo and surrounding communities. After carefully reviewing the healthcare needs of our community, the Foundation determined key focus areas: Cancer care in the areas of prevention, detection, supportive care and survivorship, access to care, behavioral health and chronic disease management and prevention.









