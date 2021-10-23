Runners come out for Sunshine for Charlotte Fun Run 5K and Walk benefitting the Ronald McDonald House

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Runners came out to support Sunshine for Charlotte benefitting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo on Saturday, Oct. 23, at Medi-Park.

Sunshine for Charlotte was started by Stephanie and Joe Price after their daughter, Charlotte passed away.

“Sunshine for Charlotte was something that was started when we didn’t know what else to do. It was the worst day of our lives losing our daughter, you know. We wanted something good to come out of tragedy,” said Stephanie Price, the event’s organizer.

Price said the Ronald McDonald House, for which the fun run and walk is benefiting has been very important to their family.

“The one in Fort Worth took care of us when we were life-flighted with Charlotte down to Fort Worth and we lived there for the 12 days of her life. We just know first hand how important it is to have someplace that is comfortable, that someone can love on you, that’s not sterile like a hotel room, they always prepare meals and they always love on families,” said Price.

More than 180 people registered for the Sunshine for Charlotte 5K fun run this year. This year’s event was held in person and virtually, and virtual runners could run until November 6th.

One of those runners Saturday, Jesus Ruiz said it was his first time participating in a run like this, but he said he can’t wait for the next one to help such a great cause.

“It’s awesome to take part in this knowing it was going to be a fun run, knowing that Charlotte fought pretty hard, and during this run, that was the same thing I was doing, it helped me get through this run as far as Charlotte fighting and me fighting,” said Ruiz.

Price said it means everything to have people come out and support them, the Ronald McDonald House and Charlotte.

“It means the embraces, the hugs, and that we know that somebody right now is going through what we have gone through. If we can be that support for them, we want to do that,” added Price.

Price said Sunshine for Charlotte also honored a NICU Nurse of the Year, with this year’s award going to both Sierra Taylor and Laura Bailey.

Price added that if you weren’t able to make it out Saturday, you can always stop by the Ronald McDonald House and make a donation.