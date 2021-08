AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Rainbow Room is an emergency resource that helps kids and families.

They help with supplies for children involved in Child Protective Services.

Rumble on the Range is coming up on August 28th, the event involves 200+ miles of fun for motorcycle riders.

It’ll start at Tripp’s Harley Davidson on I-40 and end at The Elks Lodge 932.

For more information click here.