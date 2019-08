AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Rumble on the Range motorcycle and car run benefiting The Rainbow Room of Amarillo was held on Saturday evening.

The run began at Tripp’s Harley Davidson and ended at the Elks Lodge, where an after-party was held.

Rumble on the Range is hosted by the Amarillo Elks Lodge No. 923.

The ride is 200+ miles long of rural and scenic fun in the sun, traveling across the High Plains.

The event also featured live music, food, prizes, and a silent auction.