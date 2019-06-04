Ruby Tequila’s employee lawsuit closed

A lawsuit filed by former employees of Ruby Tequila’s is now closed.

According to attorney Jeff Blackburn, all of the plaintiffs are happy with the settlement, but could not comment on the amount.

“The damage that got done to them by these corporations was very real to them,” Blackburn said. “I know most of them are glad to have this behind them and they’re glad that we came out with some money for everybody.”

He said the settlements were reached months ago, but the case remained open in federal court because of the process.

Court documents and Blackburn say that the final defendant in the case, Richard Kevin Foote is currently in a California prison. Foote is the former owner of the company Fired Up Holdings, Inc., which owned Ruby Tequila’s. Foote was convicted on six charges of grand theft, one charge of 1st-degree residential burglary and a non-sufficient fund check charge.

You may remember that a number of former employees of the Amarillo and Lubbock Ruby Tequila’s locations and the Lubbock Twisted Spigot filed suit seeking back pay after the restaurants closed suddenly, still owing the employees pay.

