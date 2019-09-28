Ronald McDonald House VIP night

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Ronald McDonald House still needs your help to build a brand new house and better serve their families, but they’re almost there.

Tonight was a VIP preview night as they get ready to say farewell to the old house. People could donate and access the Rondald McDonald House garage sale items early.

“We are trying to raise money to help build the new house. Every dollar counts. Every donation counts. Our goal would be that nothing gets torn down that somebody could use,” said Shelley Cunningham, executive director of Ronald McDonald House.

If you would like to join them in saying farewell to the old house, Ronald McDonald House is holding a farewell event for families tomorrow from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.