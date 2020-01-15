Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees announced for the class of 2020

(FOX NEWS) — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announces the class of 2020.
The 35th annual inductee list includes the Doobie Brothers, Depeche Mode, T-Rex, and Nine Inch Nails.
Also, posthumously honored are legendary singer Whitney Houston and Brooklyn rapper Notorious B.I.G.
This year the winners are among a musically diverse class encompassing genres, including rock and roll , r&b, hip hop and nineties industrial music.
Writer and producer Jon Landau who wrote for publications like Rolling Stone and worked on albums with rock band MC-5 and Jackson Browne has also been inducted.
The music legends will be honored at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on May 2nd.