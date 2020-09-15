Robotic assisted total knee replacement comes to Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The first outpatient robotic-assisted total knee replacement has made it’s way to the high plains.

Doctors at the Surgery Center of Amarillo, said this means faster recovery and a more precise surgery.

“The robot allows us to more closely fit the patients anatomy to their total knee and allows us to be more precise and accurate with our implant placement and hopefully that translates to a better outcome long term for the patient,” Dr. Tyler Cooper M.D, an Orthopedic Surgeon, explained.

The robot’s system also allows doctors a look at how the patient is doing in recovery by use of an Apple watch.



“The cool thing about it is we can pair the patient with an apple watch that gives them real time data and gives us real time data as to how they’re doing in their recoveries. it tells us how many steps they’ve taken each day, it tells us you know…are they progressing like they should be,” Dr. Cooper stated.

Dr. Cooper at SCA said the newest technology in knee replacements also offers a quicker recovery time and a more comfortable experience.

“You’re staying away from the hospital which sometimes has higher infection rates and we all know that a hospital is not built for comfort. To go home and sleep in your own bed is a big deal,” said Dr. Cooper.

Physicians said there is always new advances in the medical field but they see this robot helping patients with joint problems apart from just knees.

“What technology the future has, I don’t know but this is certainly some of the latest technology in doing total knee replacement and total joint replacement in the future hips, shoulders, and all of that,” said Dr. Cooper.

According to Dr. Cooper the surgery is cheaper than most knee replacement’s in the hospital since the patient is allowed to go home that same day.

