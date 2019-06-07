Roadwork in Amarillo and Canyon scheduled for this Saturday

As crews continue to make progress on the full-depth concrete bridge repair on Interstate 27 southbound at 26th Avenue, motorists can expect some traffic pattern changes beginning this weekend. On Saturday, June 8, the I-40 eastbound to I-27 southbound direct connector will temporarily close.

his will allow crews to place hot mix for the final surfacing, which will tie the direct connector into current roadwork. Traffic will still be able to access I-27 southbound from the frontage road.

Crews also will be paving the southbound lanes on the I-27 frontage road at the 26th Avenue bridge. As a result, various lanes will be closed on Saturday. After that, motorists can anticipate a series of traffic pattern changes over the next few weeks as these projects near completion, which is expected within the next 30 days.

For motorists traveling US 60/US 87 in Canyon, be advised that crews will be placing a multi-polymer overlay on the northbound connector Saturday. Work will performed in a manner that will still allow for the continual flow of traffic. Motorists are urged to slow down, limit distractions, and be mindful of the people in the work zones.

These projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.