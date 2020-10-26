Roadway reopened in Borger

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Borger announced that the Northbound Highway 136 has reopened after being closed due to multiple truck tractors reported to be stuck on the hill past the Canadian River.

The Facebook post reports that vehicles are still having difficulty with the hill and advises caution.

