Road Rules: Pedestrian Safety

HOUSTON, TX (Nexstar) – CW39 Houston wants to make sure that our viewers stay safe on the roads. In order to do so, there are some safe driving tips you can follow.

CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe is with Sgt. DaShana Cheek in the Vehicular Crimes Division of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Cheek shares today’s road rule: pedestrian safety.

Tune into CW39 Houston every Monday from 6-10 a.m. for more safe driving tips.

Stay safe everyone!