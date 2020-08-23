RivieraParkFire in Potter County est. 3,148 acres; 90% contained

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas A&M Forest Service (TFS) said the #RivieraParkFire in Potter County is estimated to be 3,148 acres.
On August 22, at 6:43 p.m. TFS said the #RivieraParkFire in Potter County is est. to be 3,148 acres and 90% contained.
