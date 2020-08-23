#RivieraParkFire in Potter County est. 3,148 acres; 90% contained

News
Posted: / Updated:

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas A&M Forest Service (TFS) said the #RivieraParkFire in Potter County is estimated to be 3,148 acres.

On August 22, at 6:43 p.m. TFS said the #RivieraParkFire in Potter County is est. to be 3,148 acres and 90% contained.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss