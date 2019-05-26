River Road ISD offers college certifications to graduating seniors

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Tomorrow, May 26, River Road ISD seniors will walk across the stage and receive their high school diplomas and some students have already received certifications that will allow them to work right out of high school.

Finding a job right after college can be difficult, much less out of high school, but River Road seniors Austin Thrash and Wyatt Peters have already received their college certifications from Amarillo College.

This is thanks to the Diplomas and Degrees partnership with AC.

Diplomas and Degrees is a dual credit program that gives students a chance to earn certifications while still in highs school.

"We found out that not all kids are college bound and so we would like to give our students the opportunity to be able to go out and get a job instead of getting a college degree they can actually go out and start a career," Timberly Mercer, an AG teacher at River Road High School.

Senior Ryan Dixon says a welding certificate would allow him to continue his passion of automotive work.

"For a living, I like to build cars and low riders and stuff," Dixon said. "I liked working on frames and stuff and so welding is a huge part of building a car."

Senior Delia Rosales is currently earning her cosmetology license through this program which allows her to gain some hands-on experience.

"Every Thursday, I stay two hours extra just to work on clients and do haircuts, color and perms," Flores stated.

This is a great achievement for River Road.

"It puts our school up on a level that most schools don't have these kind of programs anymore, but it's great that they're bringing them back in," Dixon stated.

The program offers certifications in welding, cosmetology and certified nurse's assistant.