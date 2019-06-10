Rising number cases of young children ingesting marijuana
A growing number of children are swallowing marijuana.
According to a new study from Nationwide Children's Hospital, there were nearly 3,000 cases of young kids ingesting marijuana from January 2000 through June 2017.
Over 72-percent of the children were under three years old and more than half went to the hospital.
The symptoms in the patients ranged from drowsiness and confusion to seizures and coma.
More than 70-percent of all incidents happened in states that had legalized marijuana.
The researchers used data from the National Poison Data System.
