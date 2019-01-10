Rise N Shine Citrus Waffles

Rise N Shine Citrus Waffles-Serves 6

Ingredients:

  • Whole Grain Frozen Waffles
  • 15 oz. part-skim ricotta
  • 2 raspberry or cara cara oranges, peel and pith removed, sliced or segmented
  • 1 ¼ cup frozen O OrganicsⓇ Wild Blueberries, thawed
  • 3 Tbsp. raw local honey

Instructions:

1. Cook waffles according to manufacturer’s instructions.

2. In a small bowl, stir ricotta and honey together.

3. Chop orange slices into 1-inch pieces.

4. Top each waffle with ricotta and fruits; serve.

For more recipes, visit happyandnourished.com

