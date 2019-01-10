Rise N Shine Citrus Waffles-Serves 6
Ingredients:
- Whole Grain Frozen Waffles
- 15 oz. part-skim ricotta
- 2 raspberry or cara cara oranges, peel and pith removed, sliced or segmented
- 1 ¼ cup frozen O OrganicsⓇ Wild Blueberries, thawed
- 3 Tbsp. raw local honey
Instructions:
1. Cook waffles according to manufacturer’s instructions.
2. In a small bowl, stir ricotta and honey together.
3. Chop orange slices into 1-inch pieces.
4. Top each waffle with ricotta and fruits; serve.
For more recipes, visit happyandnourished.com