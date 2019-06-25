Rideshare Classes For Disabled

(KUSA / NBC News) – Transportation can be one of the biggest obstacles for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

At times, it can keep them from accessing the community independently.

A couple in Denver saw that struggle and came up with a class to teach those with disabilities how to safely and successfully use ridesharing.

Honeyman Services is a Medicaid Program Approved Sevice Agency (PASA) with the State of Colorado.

They work with intellectually and developmentally disabled people who are transitioning out of high school and into adult services.

